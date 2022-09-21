Luxury brand Delvaux debuts in UAE Market

Belgian luxury leather goods company Delvaux forays into the Middle East market by opening its first boutique in the Dubai Mall, the world’s largest shopping centre. The project was entrusted to the Italian studio Vudafieri-Saverino Partners, which signed the worldwide concept of Delvaux stores in 2012.

“It is a pleasure and a commitment for Delvaux to be present in such a diverse and cosmopolitan city” Jean-Marc Loubier, CEO of Delvaux commented on this announcement.

Founded in Brussels in 1829, Delvaux is the oldest and amongst the most prestigious luxury leather goods companies in the world.

“We are here to meet and establish a real dialogue with new customers whose discerning tastes we know, bringing a different offer that combines genuine traditions, know-how, extreme quality and lively creativity. We aim to establish close relationships with our customers under the sign of the timeless values of our Maison,” he added.