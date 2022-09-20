UK-based outlet centres’ operator Freeport takes space in Noida’s Orion One32

Freeport Retail, a UK-based global operator of outlet centres, has taken a large space in Noida’s mixed development Orion One32 to open an outlet centre, Orion said in a press release on Tuesday.

“We’re glad to announce Freeport’s arrival in India by leasing out a considerable retail space at Orion One32. It is undoubtedly going to boost the economy due to its out-of-the-box facilities and availability of the topmost global brands in Noida,” said Dushyant Singh, director, Orion One32. “This will drive a huge volume of buyers from NCR to the space with the most premium brands.”

Outlet centre is a large retailing destination that consists of a lot of stores that sell clothes and other goods at reduced prices.

London-based Freeport operates in across 20 countries with approximately 450 outlet stores in all the centres. The London Stock Exchange-listed Freeport operates six centres in the UK in Castleford, Fleetwood, Stoke, Braintree, Hornsea and West Lothian and five in continental Europe in France, Portugal, Czech Republic and Sweden.