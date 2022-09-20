Amazon Fashion unveils multi-designer brand River Season 3

Amazon Fashion in association with DBS Lifestyle LLP has announced to unveil the third season collection of multi-designer River in India.

This launch came in after the success of the first two seasons of River and the collections of this season will be curated in collaboration with celebrity designer Narendra Kumar and Rajdeep Ranawat. Kumar – who was recently in news for his fashion film titled 2+2= 5 Brave New World that is selected for Berlin Fashion Film Festival 2022.

The duo’s label, first launched in October ’2004, is targeted to high end women consumers.

“We are delighted to unveil RIVER Season 3, our premium multi-designer brand with well-known celebrity designers Narendra Kumar and Rajdeep Ranawat. The positive response received during the first two seasons from customers across India, including tier 2 and 3 cities and towns for the season 1& 2 collections has encouraged us to introduce RIVER Season 3.,” said Saurabh Srivastava,Director and Head, Amazon Fashion India.

The launch accommodates unique and diverse needs and demands of customers not just in metro cities but also Tier 2 and 3 cities, making designer wear accessible to customers across 100% serviceable pin codes through the Amazon fulfilled network.