D2C footwear brand Bacca Bucci targets 100% YoY growth in FY 22-23

India’s D2C footwear brand Bacca Bucci is planning to expand by covering a larger market share in the fashion & lifestyle segment.

According to the release, the home-grown brand recorded a net figure Rs 32.8 crore in FY 2021 -2022 and it has set a target of 100% YoY growth in FY 22-23 to reach Rs. 67 crore GMV. The company has introduced new product ranges such as Bacca Bucci kids’ footwear, Bacca Bucci plus-size footwear and is readying itself to launch a range of products with offerings such as fanny packs, caps, tees, etc. in the coming months.

As per their release, they are already engaging with MBOs to go offline this year. Currently it is partnering with organised MBOs and has started the process of identifying key distributors to scale and reach the customers through offline trade. Notably, 45% of the total sales of the company come from sneakers..

“We are really excited with the upward growth trajectory that has instilled confidence in us to go ahead with our expansion plans. The brand has carved a niche for itself in the market and is popular among the young customers. The introduction of a new product line will help us to cater to demands that we are getting from the fashion-forward GenZ and millennials. We believe our digital-first approach, customer-centric endeavours and quality products will position Bacca Bucci as a leader in the segment very soon,” said Natwar Agarwal, Founder and Director at Bacca Bucci.