Noise breaks into Top 4 global smartwatch sellers list in Q2: Canalys

Noise, a lifestyle tech brand is the only Indian brand that has broken into the Top 4 Global Smartwatch list, as per the second quarter estimates of global market research firm, Canalys.

Noise is leading the Indian smart wearable market with a share of 29%, Canalys said in its latest report titled ‘Wearable Band Analysis.’

In addition to that, the report also highlighted that smart and basic watches drove a return to wearable market growth in Q2 2022, with Indian brands recording a growth of 275% in the quarter.

Among all the players, the brand recorded a whopping 382% year-on-year (YoY) growth, becoming a strong player in the global market segment that is primarily led by established brands.

“Seeing ourselves leading the Indian smartwatch ecosystem while raising India’s flag to the global map, emerging as the top 4 players globally, is adding yet another feather to the cap,” Noise Cofounders, Amit Khatri, and Gaurav Khatri, said in a press statement. “The milestone is a testament to the evolving acceptance of home-grown brands on a global scale, and as we move forward, we are bullish about replicating India’s foothold in the global ecosystem.”

The report also said India’s share of the global wearable brand market has reached 15% in Q2 2022, its highest ever, with shipments of 6.3 million units. Noise has been India’s number one wearable watch brand for eight quarters as per IDC and the Canalys report further solidifies its position as a leading brand in the space.

In March, there were reports that Titan Co. Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a majority stake in homegrown wearables maker Noise. With this acquisition, Tata Group is aiming to strengthen its presence in the wearables market.