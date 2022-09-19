M3M launches 4.87 lakh sq ft retail project in Gurugram

M3M India has announced on Monday it is launching another high-end retail project named M3M Route65 in Gurugram.

The upcoming shopping centre is located next to another retail and commercial destination of Worldmark in Sector 65in the city and is spread across 4 acres of land.

With a total saleable space of 4.87 lakh sq ft in M3M Route65 the company is expecting to generate a revenue of Rs. 1,000 crore from this project.

With a presence of 28 million sq feet of overall space, M3M India boasts of over 40 projects which comprise luxury residential, retail, shop cum offices, service apartments and plotted developments.

M3M Route65 will be spread across four floors with 727 units, ranging from 170 to 4,800 sq ft in area, the company said in a press release. Besides retail, the project has also earmarked more than 1 lakh square feet space on the third floor for food-courts and entertainment zone. “This project has close proximity to premium residential complexes like Golfestate, Trump Towers and M3M Merlin,” said Pankaj Bansal, Director – M3M India. “We are also looking forward to launching another 2 million square feet of retail-cum-office space soon in Gurugram.”