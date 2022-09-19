US Polo opens five stores in a day in Bengaluru

U.S. Polo Assn. (USPA) has rolled out five new stores in Bengaluru together on Friday in a cluster bombing approach to open many outlets in one go.

The new stores are located at Brigade Road, Bhartiya City, Garuda Mall, Kammanahalli, and New BEL Road, will be showcasing the latest autumn/winter collection. With the addition of 5 new stores, USPA now has 21 exclusive stores in the city.

Out of these five locations, the stores at Brigade Road and Garuda Mall also feature the ‘rebranded identity’ having an all-white interior, enhanced with the ubiquitous brand colors, wood, metal, and concrete detailing. This new retail identity has been previously showcased in stores like Lulu Mall, Bengaluru, and Express Avenue, Chennai. The stores are clad with images of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, its brand ambassador in India, enjoying some #USPAFamTime for the new ‘Play Together’ campaign, which focuses on “twinning” and captures the pure, emotional bond that a family shares.

“With strategic locations spread across the city, the new stores will feature our latest AW’22 collection. U.S. Polo Assn. has been enjoying a rapid rate of expansion,” Amitabh Suri, CEO, USPA at Arvind Fashions Ltd said. “The five new stores are yet another step forward in its growth plan to emerge as the ultimate destination for premium, relaxed casualwear.”

“As we continue to expand the brand globally across 190 countries, we maintain a strategic focus in India alongside Arvind where we have such an incredible consumer fan base for USPA,” added J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the company that manages and oversees the USPA brand. “Opening five stores at once in Bengaluru is quite an accomplishment, one that can be attributed to Arvind, for their commitment to growing the USPA brand.”