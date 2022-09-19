TRS opens 4 new stores at retail hubs across India

Travel Retail Services (TRS), which exclusively distributes the RELAY franchise in India, has opened 3 new stores between August and September 2022. The new stores are housed within the domestic departure lounges of airports at Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. Additionally, TRS has also opened a new store under its Choco Bay brand at the Bangalore airport.

Currently, TRS operates 28 stores under brands like RELAY (19 stores), Choco Bay (5 stores), Mishta (2 stores), and ITC Kiosk (2 stores). These stores are located at 8 Airports – Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Goa, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Mumbai – with one store along a Highway in Haridwar.

The RELAY stores in India are run under a franchise license agreement between Travel Food Services (India’s leading F&B retailer) and LS travel retail ASPAC — the parent company for brand RELAY. The tie-up between the two companies led to the formation of TRS, which is tasked to exclusively distribute brand RELAY at travel locations in India.

RELAY is the world’s leading Book, Press and Traveler Convenience brand with a worldwide network of more than 1,300 stores across 20 countries — from Paris to Shanghai, Toronto to Madrid, Brussels and Bucharest. Every day, one million passengers come into RELAY stores to buy Drinks, Snacks, Books, Magazines, Souvenirs and other travel convenience products before the start of any journey.