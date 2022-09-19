RENEE Cosmetics launches an exclusive range of makeup for pre-teens

RENEE Cosmetics has launched a new range of dermatologically tested, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and vegan makeup range exclusively for pre-teens.

RENEE Cosmetics, one of India’s fastest-growing cosmetics brands, has also opened its flagship store in India in Ahmedabad.

They have also launched – ‘Princess by RENEE’ on the 8th of September 2022. This is an exclusive subbrand catering to the pre-teens under the banner of RENEE.

Products from Princess by Renee are unique in their packaging, multifunctional and playful, along with nourishing ingredients, and versatile and skin-friendly colours that are safe for every skin type.