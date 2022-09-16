Flipkart inks a partnership with eDAO for a ‘Digital Treasure Hunt’ in the run-up to The Big Billion Days

In preparation for the Big Billion Days, e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has today announced a partnership with eDAO, a Polygon-incubated organisation that designs and launches global art, media, and entertainment IPs at scale into the world of Web3.

The partnership will bring alive the first ever Big Billion Days (BBD) digital treasure hunt on Firedrops, Flipkart’s simple-to-use, KYC-compliant NFT platform for brands and creators to enter the universe of Digital Collectibles. The platform was launched earlier this year with the announcement of a partnership with Nothing for the first NFT drop on FireDrops. The digital treasure hunt will span 10 days leading up to The Big Billion Days in 2022 (over September 17 – September 26).

Earlier, with the launch of Flipkart Labs, the company announced its intention to explore digital collectibles and the metaverse to redefine the shopping experience for its users and incubate solutions hosted on blockchain technology in the e-commerce space.

The Firedrops treasure hunt will enable users to have access to limited edition collectibles termed ‘Culture Sparks’ through a gamified interface. Users will complete daily tasks to win rewards sponsored by brands on Flipkart as they go further in their 10-day gamified experience journey (September 17 – September 26) during The Big Billion Days event based on the number of Culture Sparks they collect. The limited-edition collectibles come from a host of artists, IPs, and partner brands on eDAO’s roster. At the end of the 10-day celebration, shoppers will get exclusive access to ‘The Strand’, eDAO’s all-access passport to a global pop culture ecosystem, spanning art, sport, gaming, entertainment, and more.