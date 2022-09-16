My Chocolate World- a gourmet chocolate store opens in Ahmedabad

My Chocolate World — a swanky new store for premium and luxury chocolates — has opened in a prime locality of Ahmedabad, at Rajpath Rangoli Road. The store is a new venture by Ahmedabad-based MagSon Retail and Distribution, which operates the MagSon Fresh & Frozen chain of stores specializing in gourmet and frozen food products.

Spread across 1,000 sq.ft., My Chocolate World has an eclectic selection of 100+ premium international chocolates and artisanal brands. This real life version of the fabled Willy Wonka chocolate factory comes equipped with a gifting lounge, which boasts of a dizzying chocolate collection, ranging from boutique choco brands to cutting-edge choco marvels. All chocolates are 100% authentic and sourced directly from the brands, said the spokesperson of MagSon Fresh & Frozen.