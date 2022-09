India’s food processing sector to reach $500 billion in value by 2025:...

India’s food processing sector says that the Indian food processing sector is expected to strike a growth rate of 15% annually and cross over $500 billion in value by 2025, up from $260 billion in 2020, a report by Nexdigm-FICCI said.

This growth is expected to be driven by a fast-changing market, much-needed government impetus, capacity and capability building, and foreign investment, the report said.