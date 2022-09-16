Home Big Grid Now Blinkit to home-deliver Apple iPhone in minutes

    Now Blinkit to home-deliver Apple iPhone in minutes

    After delivering groceries and consumer products, Blinkit will now home deliver you the latest iPhone within minutes like the way they ship food items and groceries.

    Pic source - Albinder Dhindas/Twitter

     

    Blinkit has tied up with Apple premium reseller Unicorn Infosolutions, that operates more than 30 Apple stores in India, to bring Apple products to the quick-commerce platform.

    “iPhone 14 in minutes! We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes,” Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder of Blinkit – that was earlier called Grofers – said in a Tweet on Friday. “Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now.”

    Blinkit’s said its tie-up with Unicorn is one of its kind and for the first time Apple products are made available to customers on a quick-commerce platform. Blinkit said it will ship minutes Apple products like iPhone, iWatch, Airpods, and multiple Apple accessories within minutes.

     

