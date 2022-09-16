Biryani in the Sky : Biryani by Kilo tests deliveries by drones

With the quick commerce getting into the trend, Biryani by Kilo is testing biryani delivery by drones in the biryani capital of India, Hyderabad.

The company has already tested a few drone deliveries with the selected patrons on the occasion of the new store launch at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

“With the drone launch, we aimed to build excitement among our consumers and celebrate the new milestone with them. We will continue to explore and test drone delivery in the future to keep delivering the freshest biryani across India.” said Rishabh Verma, Executive Vice President, Biryani By Kilo on the occasion of testing drone delivery.

Biryani By Kilo is a food services and delivery category company that prepares and delivers authentic biryani & kebabs. The company started in 2015, and actively operates 100+ outlets across 45+ cities in India, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dehradun, Goa, Kolkata, Patna, Guwahati, and many more.