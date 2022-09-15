Snapdeal onboards two new D2C fashion brands of Rangita, Urban Mark

E-commerce platform Snapdeal announced the onboarding of two new D2C fashion brands – Rangita and Urban Mark on its platform. Both brands are owned by Stellaro Brands, who focus on serving affordable fashion to both men and women.

The launch of the brands comes in the backdrop of the growing share of value-conscious buyers in India’s e-commerce growth, who are expected to constitute 73% of the total online shoppers in the next 4 years. A recent study by consulting firm RedSeer estimates that the number of largely mid-income buyers will triple in size from 78 million in 2021 to nearly 256 million in 2026.

Both Urban Mark and Rangita serve needs of consumers in the mid-income group, majority of whom live in India’s Tier 2+ cities. The consumers targeted by them look for value and are fashion-savvy shoppers.

The Urban Mark range includes smart casual wear, latest athleisure styles and Indo-western apparel items. The clothing range is supplemented by comfortable shoes & footwear for casual use and accessories like socks, hankies, belts and more. Similarly, Rangita targets young women shoppers looking for contemporary Indian clothing options including a range of kurtas, suit sets, dupattas, leggings, lehengas, bottom wear and accessories like daily wear fashion jewellery.

Sharply focused on the value, the entire collection of both the brands is priced between Rs ₹249 to ₹499 price range with various combo packs making shopping satisfactory and wallet-friendly for shoppers. Currently, available exclusively on Snapdeal, Urban Mark and Rangita’s festive collections will be available online in the coming weeks.

“While requirements and preferences vary from region to region and across seasons, there is immense and growing demand for value-fashion across the country. A large cohort of emerging buyers is looking for the reassurance and consistency of quality usually associated with premium brands, but at prices that meet their budgets. Snapdeal is focused on bridging this by carefully integrating the two most important criteria for a value shopper – quality and price. Both Rangita and Urban Mark are aligned with this approach and we are happy to have them on-board ahead of the festive season starting at the end of this month, said Saurabh Bansal, Chief Merchandising Officer, Snapdeal.

Over the last six months, Snapdeal has expanded the availability of good quality, value-priced options in mega categories like fashion, home & beauty by on-boarding other Stellaro brands like Hometales (home category), Miyuki, Aragma and Nord (beauty & personal care).