Spain’s Puig takes majority stake in Kama Ayurveda

Spanish beauty and fashion company Puig has increased its investment to acquire a majority stake in India’s Kama Ayurveda. Puig said it will maintain its commitment to boost the brand’s leadership in the Indian market and continue to support the expansion of Kama Ayurveda into global markets including the UK in early 2023, as well as offering expertise in brand building, technology skincare and perfumery.

Barcelona-based Puig has held a minority stake in Kama Ayurveda since 2019.

Puig’s brand portfolio include Carolina Herrera, Paco Rabanne, Jean Paul Gaultier, Dries Van Noten, Nina Ricci, Byredo, Penhaligon’s, L’Artisan Parfumeur, Kama Ayurveda and Loto del Sur; the licenses of Christian Louboutin and Comme des Garçons Parfums and Lifestyle fragrances, among them Antonio Banderas, Adolfo Dominguez, and Benetton; the Charlotte Tilbury division, which includes the luxury make-up brand and the Derma division, with Uriage, Apivita and the joint venture in Isdin.

“We are proud to be writing this new chapter in our successful partnership with Puig, which has helped accelerate Kama Ayurveda’s growth and expansion across India,” Vivek Sahni, co-founder and CEO, Kama Ayurveda, said. “By leveraging the wealth of Puig experience in nurturing founders and growing global beauty and skincare brands, together we will bring the experience of authentic Ayurvedic beauty and wellness to new audiences.”