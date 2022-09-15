American retailer Macy’s enters India through Myntra

Myntra announces that it will be expanding its product assortment offering Macy’s private brands portfolio on its platform. Macy’s is an American retailer, known for delivering versatile fashion collections inspiring looks from the streets to the runways. Revered globally for its high-quality merchandise, the “little red star” of Macy’s is synonymous with the latest fashion, the highest quality, and iconic holiday traditions.

Myntra will offer over 600 product options from Macy’s private brands including Alfani, Karen Scott, Jenni, Club Room Mens, First Impressions, Epic Threads, and Ideology, among others as part of the launch, with men and women’s apparel making up about 65% of the portfolio and the rest consisting of kidswear. At a starting range of INR 2500 for men and women and INR 1200 for kids, the Macy’s assortment will include: tailored topwear, breezy t-shirts, formal shirts, colourful joggers, latest denim bottoms, flared skirts, chic dresses, the kids’ collection and winter wear that are targeted towards trend-first customers primarily who love to flaunt classic fashion.

Speaking on the launch of Macy’s, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “Macy’s has truly shaped the American fashion landscape. The company’s timeless global fashion, premium quality, and great value pricing makes for a strong association with Myntra. With our large customer base of fashion forward shoppers and our deep expertise in delivering a superlative fashion shopping experience, Macy’s private brands will be well positioned in the country.”

Talking about the launch of the private brands on Myntra, Bryan Riviere, SVP, Sourcing, Product Development & Production, Macy’s, said. “We are excited to have our private brands available on the leading online destination in India for international retail brands.”