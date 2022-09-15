Amazon launches all-women delivery station in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the festive season

The e-commerce giant Amazon India announced the launch of its largest all-women delivery station in India, which will be operated by a Delivery Service Partner in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. With this launch, this will become Amazon’s 7th Partner Delivery station in the country which is operated by only women.

The newly launched station is the second such delivery station in the state, which will provide job opportunities to close to 50 women from the region as the e-commerce platform gets ready for the festive season.

The station will help to deliver Amazon packages to customers in neighboring areas like Morampudi, Lalacheruvu, Danavaipeta, Prakash Nagar, Tilak road, and among others.

The first all-women station in Andhra Pradesh was launched in November, 2021 in Piduguralla town of Guntur district.

“At Amazon India, we are committed to providing women with equal access to work, growth opportunities, and resources that help them broaden their horizon. Dr. Karuna Shankar Pande, Director, Amazon Logistics, India speaking on the launch of all-women partner delivery station. As Amazon India continues to expand its reach in Andhra Pradesh, the women working at this all-women partner delivery station will serve as an inspiration to many more,” she added.

The Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program is a last-mile delivery model where Amazon India partners with Small and Mid-sized Businesses (SMBs) in the hinterlands of the country to deliver packages to Amazon customers.