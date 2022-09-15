Suresh Raina’s wife brand Maate is all set to launch its offline presence in 1500-2000 store in Delhi, NCR

Suresh Raina’s wife brand Maate is all set to launch its offline...

Maate, a baby wellness brand by Priyanka Raina, the wife of former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has announce to tie-up with various chain pharmacies, trade chemists, exclusive maternity hospitals, premium baby and grocery stores to mark its offline presence and launch in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Manesar, Noida and Ghaziabad.

This toxin-free, vegan, natural, and sustainable brand will offer baby care product lines, featuring baby hair oil, baby massage oil, body butter, face butter, baby body wash, and baby shampoo.

“Maate will soon release items like kids’ foamy face wash, all-purpose balm, baby diaper rash cream, coconut oil, baby powder, hand sanitizer, baby soap, kids’ shampoo and conditioner, hand wash, sunscreen, and lip butter,” Co-Founder Priyanka Raina said in a press statement. “We will soon be increasing our offline presence in several regions of India before the end of this year, beginning in October 2022 with Mumbai.”