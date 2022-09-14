G.O.A.T Brand Labs inks strategic partnership with Shoppers Stop

Direct-to-consumer D2C company G.O.A.T Brand Labs has tied up with Shoppers Stop to sell its products in the department store chain. “Under this collaboration, G.O.A.T Brand Labs’ direct-to-consumer lifestyle brands will leverage Shopper Stop’s powerful Pan India omnichannel presence and its in-depth sector-specific expertise to grow and improve their presence across India,” the press release said on Wednesday.

“This strategic partnership with G.O.A.T Brand Labs is in line with our brand purpose of fulfilling the lifestyle choices of our customers. G.O.A.T brands have a unique set of D2C brands that will appeal to a younger audience and help us, onboard new customers,” Venu Nair, MD & CEO at Shoppers Stop said. “This is a win-win for both the brands, and I look forward to this collaboration and how the synergies will positively work out.”

Shoppers Stop sells 500 brands through its 90 department stores in 48 cities. The company also operates 10 home concept stores.