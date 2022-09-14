H&M is now planning to bring its second biggest brand COS to India

H&M is now planning to bring its second biggest brand COS to...

Seven years after setting foot in India with its flagship brand, Hennes & Mauritz (H&M Group) is now planning to bring its second biggest fashion label COS to India, two people familiar with the plans said.

H&M has already informed a few malls in India about its plans to launch COS in the country.

“We would love to bring COS to India for our customers but as of now we don’t have any information to share,” an H&M India spokesperson said in an email response.

H&M has been planning to introduce COS in India for a while, but the pandemic had delayed the plans, according to sources. “Now they are reviving the plans,” said one source.

The London-based fashion brand is known for collections that balance innovative design with enduring style, with products made to last beyond any season, according to the company’s website.

COS sells fashion and lifestyle products for men, women, and children.

Last year, H&M launched COS in Australia through e-commerce and in Saudi Arabia through a franchisee operator. As of May 2022, COS operated more than 260 stores in several countries in North America, Asia, Europe and other markets.

H&M Group owns and operates several brands including flagship H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M Home and ARKET.

H&M entered India in 2015 with its flagship H&M brand and so far the Sweden-based fashion group has opened 49 outlets in the country.