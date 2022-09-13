Jockey launches its flagship store in Connaught Place, New Delhi

Page Industries Ltd, the exclusive licensee of Jockey announced today the launch of Jockey’s flagship exclusive brand store in Connaught Place, New Delhi.



The store is spread across 2500 square ft., and comprises two floors with designated areas exclusively curated for men, women and kids.

The flagship store design is an extension of the latest retail identity of the brand and provides an immersive shopping experience.

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Shukla –President and Chief Retail Officer, Jockey India said “This flagship store is a Coalescent expression of design sensibilities, merging the heritage values of Connaught Place with the New Generation store design of Jockey, creating a unique and impactful store. It is yet another important milestone in the illustrious journey of Jockey retail, built on the vision of providing a world class active lifestyle experience to our consumers that want to witness the brand in its utmost glory.”



Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) and holds the right to manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, and UAE. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd. for the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of the Speedo brand in India. The brand standalone net profit rose by 13.58% in the third quarter.