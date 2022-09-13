SUGAR Cosmetics awarded IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year for their aggressive expansion

SUGAR Cosmetics was awarded IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year for 360° Expansion at IRA 2022. The brand was honoured for its market expansion strategy that has enabled it to reach with its products in more than 500 cities by March 2022. Founded in 2012, SUGAR Cosmetics is a cruelty-free make up and beauty brand that is inspired and targeted towards a bold independent audience.

The nominees in this category were Apollo Pharmacy, BATA, Being Human Clothing, Burger Singh, Croma Heads Up For Tails, Miniso, O’2 Nails India, OsiaHypermart, Pepperfry, Sports Station, Spykar, Style Bazaar, The Body Shop, V-Mart and Wow! Momo.

Retail Footprint

With their aggressive expansion strategy, SUGAR Cosmetic has expanded to more than 35,000 retail touch points at present, from 87 four years ago. SUGAR’s products are manufactured in facilities across Germany, Italy, India, USA and South Korea and the brand ships its bestselling products across lips, eyes, face and nail categories across the world. The brand presence includes more than 100 exclusive brand stores, self-operated kiosks and high street stores, along with general trade stores and shops-in-shop in channel partners like Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Health & Glow, Project Eve, Pantaloons, NewU and more.

The brand witnessed a net retail growth of 123.32% in the last financial year cycle. With a retail presence across 500 cities, SUGAR Cosmetics increased its retail space to 12,34,065 sq. ft in comparison to 4,75,525 sq ft in March 2021.

Digital Dominance