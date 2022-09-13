Victoria’s Secret opens its first flagship store in India

Premium lingerie and beauty product retailer Victoria’s Secret recently expanded their global presence with the opening of their first flagship store with a complete assortment of lingerie, beauty and Pink in Palladium Mall Mumbai, India.

The store’s innovative design is in-line with the brand’s newly introduced concept – Store of the future, providing a unique shopping experience for all the customers with modern and cutting-edge design. It features streamlined navigation to guide customers throughout the store as well as a modern fitting room.

The new store will offer a wide range of brand’s signature items. Their best-selling lingerie products along with their fine fragrances, scents ad mists from Victoria’s Secret. Along with this, the store will also offer one-on-one fitting help from professionally trained bra fit expert without any prior appointment bookings.

Victoria’s Secret entered India last year through online, offering only fragrances, body care and other beauty products. With the new store launch, it will be offering their assorted product range.