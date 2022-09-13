Retailers Witness 15% Growth in August, courtesy sports good & footwear Sales: RAI

India reported a growth of 15% in sales in the month of August 2022, in comparison to pre-pandemic levels (August 2019). Sales across categories show a steady increase with sports goods indicating a strong performance followed by Footwear, QSR and Jewellery performing better than other categories in August 2022.

The 31st edition of the Retail Survey by the Retailers Association of India (RAI) indicates that the month witnessed growth due to good sales percentage in different regions.

As per survey, East India witnessed the maximum growth of 19% from that of August 2021. North India saw a growth of 18%, whereas South and West India recorded 12% and 11% growth respectively.

As far as the category-wise sales Growth in August 2022 vs August 2021 is concerned, Sports Good and footwear saw an immense growth of 57% and 28% respectively pan India. The growth for other categories such as, Beauty & Wellness (25%), Jewellery (22%), Apparel and clothing (22%), Food & Grocery (21%), QSR (19%), CDIT (18%) respectively.

With the festive season approaching, this number is set to increase further, predicts the survey from RAI.Speaking about the findings, Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said, “Retailers are indicating that higher price items are selling well, and lower price items are not seeing as much growth. Hope this is temporary and consumption gets more broad-based as the festive season kicks in.”