Aisshpra Gems & Jewels partners with De Beers Forevermark

Aisshpra Gems and Jewels, Uttar Pradesh’s jewellery chain has announced to join hands with De Beers Forevermark to launch Forevermark in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The sale of diamonds was unveiled by Directors, Aisshpra Gems & Jewels, Atul Saraf and Anoop Saraf, along with General Manager De Beers Forevermark, Amit Pratihari and Actor Mouni Roy.

Highlighting the partnership, Director, Aisshpra Gems and Jewels, Saumitra Saraf, said, “Aisshpra Gems and Jewels and De Beers Forevermark share a synergy to create jewellery with impeccable craftsmanship and exceptional quality thus forming an ideal collaboration. We are proud to associate with De Beers Forevermark, a trusted brand to our clients in Gorakhpur. With a heritage of over 134 years, it is our privilege to be associated with a brand that has the most stringent process of selection offering only the best quality natural diamonds. With this association we hope to enhance our offering to our clients ensuring exceptional jewellery in modern designs.”

Commenting on the launch and partnership, General Manager De Beers Forevermark, Amit Pratihari, said, “De Beers Forevermark’s diamonds are the world’s most carefully selected diamonds and Aisshpra Gems & Jewels are known for their transparency, trust and quality. We are proud to have associated with them as we launch in the new market of Gorakhpur. We only collaborate with retailers who are not only passionate about diamonds, but also meet the brand’s strict criteria of business, social and environmental integrity. By launching our collections at their store, we look forward to a long-standing relationship with them.”