Wai Wai partners with DMart to increase market share

CG Foods, the makers of Noodle Brand- Wai Wai has announced to tie up with DMart. Through this, the products of Wai Wai will be available across all DMart stores in India. By this partnership, the Wai Wai will project an increase in the market share of around 30%, the company stated.

Since the pandemic, the brand is aggressively focusing on online and modern trade platforms. And, with this partnership the presence will be across all the DMart stores in India.

Varun Chaudhary, MD, CG Foods & CG Corp Global commented on this partnership and said, “By driving greater agility and rapidly adapting to the ever-changing preferences of consumers, Wai Wai has brought meaningful differentiation as per the surging demand for convenience foods.”

Wai Wai is a market leader in noodles across all North Eastern states of India, introduced into India in the nineties via exports, and soon became a rage amongst the younger generation. The brand is now present in more than 50 countries across the globe.

“To add new consumers, we are laying emphasis on adding new outlets and pushing products across the regions. The company has always invested in cutting-edge science and innovation and stayed in its path of growth,” Chaudhary added.

DMart owned and operated by Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (ASL) was started by Radhakishan Damani. The first DMart store was launched in Powai 2022 and currently they have presence across 294 locations across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.