Amazon Business completed 5 years in India; organizing small business week from September 12th to 18th 2022

Launched in Sept 2017, Amazon Business has completed five years in India by empowering MSMEs and helping them run their businesses more efficiently.

To commemorate five years of adding value to small and medium businesses, the e-commerce giant announced the launch of Small Business Week, a week-long celebration for its small business customers across India from September 12th to 18th, 2022.

The ‘Small Business Week’ shopping event will feature great offers across IT products, Office supplies & furnishing, Maintenance, Repair and Operations products, safety equipment, amongst others.

Commenting on the announcement, Suchit Subhas, Director, Amazon Business said, “We are humbled by the overwhelming support we have received from our customers and MSME selling partners in the past five years of our operations in India. We will continue to innovate on behalf of business customers and introduce solutions to empower them and run their businesses more effectively.”

Five years ago, Amazon Business started off in India with the mission to transform the way businesses buy and sell. Amazon Business has since worked to empower MSME customers by helping them bring efficiencies and drive down costs in their business purchases.

Over these years, Amazon Business has consolidated 15cr+ products across 6.5 lakh sellers in an attempt to create a one-stop destination for all business buying needs. Amazon Business’ wide selection, transparent and competitive pricing, pan-India delivery and safe buying guarantee allow MSMEs to save time and costs while buying.