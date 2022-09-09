PUMA ‘Flagship Store’ at Orion Mall, Bengaluru awarded IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year

Puma store at Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru was awarded ‘IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year (Flagship Store) at IRA 2022.

PUMA’s largest store in South India brought together the three tenets of fashion retail; in form of technology, sports and experiential retail, under one roof. Aggressive on the brand’s determined omnichannel approach, the new digitally-enabled store was an investment by PUMA India to create more meaningful offline engagement with consumers as they inched back to normal post pandemic.

PUMA’s new store comes with state-of-the-art offerings such as F1 Simulators where shoppers can spend time racing virtually and enjoy the feel of being a F1 professional. The simulators have been installed as a tribute to the success of the motorsport range in the country. Interactive retail screen at the store gives shoppers access to virtually scan the entire range of products, place an order directly from the warehouse, and have the products delivered to their homes. The store is a premium lighthouse for PUMA’s latest global collaborations with designers and select street-wear labels.

The Launch

The special store was inaugurated by KL Rahul, Indian cricketer & PUMA athlete, and Bollywood actoress Athiya Shetty in presence of the media and the fans. Students from design schools in Bengaluru were invited to participate in a ‘Live Design Challenge’ at the store. An exclusive community called ‘PUMA Members Only Club’ was also launched, featuring sneakerheads and streetwear aficionados, who would further expand the community through invites. The pan-India club launched with the Bangalore chapter got 120 registrations in just 2 days.

Presenter: Muhammed Ali, CEO, Forum Malls, Prestige Group

Receiver: Takshil Shah – Head-Retail Operations (West & East), PUMA India and Team.