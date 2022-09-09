Omaxe Chowk leases 11,000 sq.ft retail space to Tanishq, Senco and Giva

Omaxe Chowk has announced to sign up the agreement with jewellery brands Tanishq, Senco and Giva to open their flagship stores in Chandni Chowk.

They have signed up approx. 11,000 sq. ft. space in Jewel Court.

With this announcement, other traditional jewellery brands are also in the pipeline to sign the agreement with Omaxe Chowk.

Omaxe Chowk is bringing a wide range of jewellery solutions under one roof and endeavours to become an end-to-end jewellery marketplace. The lease rental signed with the brands ranges from Rs 500-800 PSF and the area varies between 600 sq. ft. to 6000 sq. ft.

“With some of the most renowned jewellery retailers opening their stores in Omaxe Chowk, we are confident and committed to creating an ecosystem where national brands and traditional jewellers co-exist to offer our customers a delightful range of gold, silver, and diamond jewellery. With a prudent mix of modern and traditional jewellery in Jewel Court, the jewellery marketplace in Omaxe Chowk, consumers will be spoilt for choice with a cost-effective and fine range of jewellery”, said Jatin Goel, Director, Omaxe Ltd on this announcement.

“Omaxe Chowk is trying to build luxury with an Indian feel and that is special about the project. Connectivity is its biggest USP. With an advantageous location, it will provide a fine shopping experience to people who visit Chandni Chowk,” said Ishendra Agarwal, Founder, Giva which has 20+ stores across India.

Omaxe Chowk, being developed in the PPP model with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (formerly known as North DMC), will have five levels of parking that can accommodate more than 2200 cars. Besides, a proposed direct entry from one of the most visited metro stations Chandni Chowk will enhance the project’s connectivity quotient. The project is expected to be visited by more than 40 lakh shoppers every month thereby providing jewellers an extensive consumer base.

Omaxe Chowk, with a hi-tech Security System and a multilevel parking facility, will provide a safe environment for shoppers and businesses. Provisions for storage rooms and banks will bring in operational efficiency and financial feasibility.

Exclusive variety, design, and competitive pricing of antique finish jewellery, couture jewellery, diamond jewellery, generic gold jewellery, men’s jewellery, and silver artifacts, pearls in B2C categories in Anchor, Vanilla, and MBO formats will establish Omaxe Chowk as one of the few destinations for an end-to-end jewellery solution in Delhi-NCR.

Current leasing trends in Omaxe Chowk point to heightened interest by brands in all categories including jewellery. To complement the jewellery ecosystem, Omaxe Chowk will also have a wide variety of wedding apparel, occasion wear, accessories, perfume, footwear, gifts, wedding cards, etc. Delicacies from around India including Old Delhi will be served here on the second floor.

According to the survey done by JLL 2019, apparel and jewellery alone account for close to 30% of business in the Chandni Chowk market which is a lucrative and all-season shopping destination. Omaxe Chowk envisages becoming a facilitator of B2B and B2C trade in an advanced, safe and secure environment.