Online festive sales in India projected to grow by 28% to reach $11.8 Billion in 2022: Report

According to a recent report by Redseer Strategy Consultants, the online sales during the festive season is likely to grow 28% y-o-y to touch $11.8 billion.

The increase in the sales is due to covid-19 that has accelerated the shift to e-commerce, with an increasing number of consumers shopping online at a higher frequency than last year, according to the report. This year’s numbers are projected to increase by 28% from 2021, which saw festive season sales of about $9.2 billion.

“We are forecasting 4x growth in the number of online shoppers from 2018. This has been driven by accelerated digital adoption and increasing penetration in tier-2 cities and beyond,” said Sanjay Kothari, Associate Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants. “We expect this expanded customer base to reflect higher sales during the festive period as well.”

The festive month starts from the first sales day and lasts roughly till the Diwali week, and includes non-sales days in the interim. This year, the first week itself is expected to register sales worth $5.9 billion, a 28 % increase from last year ($4.8 billion). Compared to 2018, the Redseer report is projecting a 3x growth in online festive sales GMV this year.

Participation of online shoppers during the festive week has also doubled from 18% in CY18 to a projected 38 % in CY22.

“This is mainly due to increasing awareness of the festive sales among shoppers, growing reach, targeted selection, and expansion of products within the affordability range for shoppers across city types,” said Kothari.

The report added that the launch of new e-commerce models such as live and video commerce will further drive the growth of online shoppers, especially in tier-II cities and beyond.

According to Bernstein estimates, Walmart-owned Flipkart leads the Indian e-commerce market with annual sales of $23 billion in 2021. Amazon is the second-biggest player with $18-20 billion of GMV last year. Reliance comes next with sales of around $4.6 billion. Bernstein said Amazon’s growth in India has come at a high cost of over $6.5 billion-plus invested to date.