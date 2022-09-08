Nandu’s launches its maiden ESOP scheme to reward employees

Nandu’s, a hyperlocal and omni-channel meat retailer brand has announced their maiden round of Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP).

As part of the ESOP, employees across the organization at all levels have been rewarded for their contribution to the company’s success and continued growth through challenging times. The total ESOP pool for this round is 5% of the company’s shareholding.

The first tranche includes employees from across the organization at all levels). The next few tranches will expand to include further more employees and ultimately cover all of them under the scheme.

Narendra K Pasuparthy – Chief Farmer, CEO & Founder, Nandu’s said, “It has been our cherished dream to recognise and reward our employees through ESOP for their hard work and long-term commitment to Nandu’s. We already have several company policies in place to ensure a healthy and happy environment for our people. We hope that this will be yet another additional factor to motivate and retain employees as well as attract fresh talent into the company.”

ESOP is yet another testimony of company’s growth and focus on profitability despite being bootstrapped, the company said.

Nandu’s has a presence in the Bangalore and Hyderabad market with its offline and online stores. The company plans to expand in four more cities by 2024.