Cosmetic brand Revlon opens its largest flagship store in Delhi

Colour cosmetic and personal care brand Revlon opened its one-of-a-kind experiential exclusive outlet in Delhi. The store is located Kamala Nagar on Bungalow road, and showcases their entire range of products of Revlon colour cosmetics, skincare, and personal care products, together with select Revlon Professional products and Street Wear range of products.

As an experiential retail outlet, this flagship store will also be offering a wide array of hair and makeover services that includes hair colouring with the Revlon Professional range, hair care, hair cutting, hair styling, party makeovers, and basic grooming services, by experienced and professional services staff. Apart from walking in a retail outlet, consumers can pre-book services at competitive rates.

Commenting on the new store launch, U.K. Modi, Chairman, U.K. Modi Group (marketers of Revlon & Street Wear Cosmetics in the Indian subcontinent) said, “We’re elated with the launch of the biggest Revlon exclusive brand outlet. Over the last three decades we have received immense love from our consumers and are hoping they will embrace the newest addition too. With the new store, we will be offering customers the chance to experience the world’s best makeup and personal care products. In the near future, to increase our retail footprint, we’re looking forward to launching many more stores to cater to our consumers.”

According to a study by Research and Markets, India’s Beauty and Personal Care Market is estimated to be USD 24.53 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 33.33 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.32%. This data gives a clear picture of the potential the personal care and beauty industry holds.