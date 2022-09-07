UNIQLO accelerates its expansion plans by opening new store at Nexus Elante Mall, Chandigarh

Global Japanese retailer UNIQLO accelerates its expansion in India and announced to open a new store in Chandigarh, Punjab. The new store will open at Nexus Elante Mall, Chandigarh on 29th September.

The company is accelerating with its expansion plans by opening to open high street store in New Delhi and highway outlet in Punjab. In July, the brand also opened its store in Lucknow.

The new store located at Nexus Elante Mall is spread across an area of 15,000 sq.ft and feature prominent store-front branding through UNIQLO’s distinctive red colour

“We remain committed to being an integral part of India’s retail growth and to make LifeWear accessible to all. This fall season, we are thrilled to be entering a new market, Chandigarh. We believe that this cosmopolitan city has great potential, and we look forward to serving more customers from this region”, said Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, UNIQLO India on the new store opening.

The Japanese brand Uniqlo entered India in September 2019, barely months before India went on months of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic that had hit in early 2020. So far, Uniqlo has opened six stores in the National Capital Region and one in Lucknow, the latest outlet that was rolled out in July.