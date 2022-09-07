150 FMCG brands joined Udaan platform in the past 6 months

B2B e-commerce platform Udaan today announced that over 150 leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands have joined the platform in the past six months. With the addition of these brands, the FMCG category on udaan will now have over 250 brands on the platform to serve small retailers and kirana stores across Bharat. On the other hand, the FMCG brands stand to gain by joining udaan platform as they can expand their distribution network in a cost-effective manner.

Among the brands to have joined are Cipla Health, Perfetti Van Melle, Reynolds, Pidilite, etc. udaan has plans to expand its FMCG category from 1200 cities currently to over 1500 cities.

Vinay Shrivastava, Head – FMCG Business, udaan said, “We are delighted to lead this shift and emerge as the preferred partner for these brands and help them tap the huge opportunity with the retailers across Bharat. We look forward to enabling more national and regional brands to grow their business while empowering small retailers and kirana stores of Bharat with a range of products at affordable and transparent prices.”

Udaan currently has a network of over 3 million registered users and 25-30,000 sellers across 1200+ cities in the country covering more than 12,000 pin codes. The platform has over 3 million retailers, chemists, kirana shops, HoReCa, farmers, etc. doing over 5 million transactions per month, making udaan a leader in the b2b e-commerce business.