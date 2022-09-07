‘Hippo Store’ awarded IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Debut Store at IRA 2022

Hippo Store was awarded the ‘IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year (Debut Store) at the IRA 2022.

The brand is India’s first omnichannel construction solution company, offering building construction materials under one platform. The 50,000 sq ft retail store space in Mayapuri (Delhi) has over 160+ brands, 250+ product lines across 10 categories. It is digital first born in the cloud company, focusing on using technology to rapidly build and optimize value in the entire building material value chain.

The nominees in this category were DIVAA by ORRA, GOPIZZA, IKSU by Lifestyle, itse by House of Anita Dongre and Tasva.

The USP

Hippo Stores is a one-stop shop for all building products offering a massive selection of products across various categories, at wholesale prices. The brand embraces technology to help the rapid optimization of value in the entire chain of the building material industry. With digital tech, the brand aims to change the construction landscape in the country.

Quality and quantity of products

A platform to compare products/categories under one roof

Wholesale pricing

70+ Product Experts at the store

The store concept highlights the trends moving away from the traditional way of retailing and offers customers something new and technology friendly. With a multi-channel or omnichannel approach, Hippo Stores aims to increase the in-store footfall and get more traffic online, which may convert into sales. Apart from an e-commerce app for ordering and tracking, Hippo Stores’ digital ecosystem will add site and contractor listing to connect contracts with homeowners, and features to enable real-time project tracking.

Impact

The store was launched in June 2021 and in nine months it recorded a footfall of 68,502 and 10,000 serviced customers. Within the first 9 months of business, the brand achieved 200 crores of ARR in March 2022.

Presenter: Muhammed Ali, CEO — Forum Malls, Prestige Group

Receiver: Ranjit Satyanath, Chief Technology Officer, Hippo Store