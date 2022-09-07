Flipkart to venture into hospitality sector with Flipkart Hotels

The e-commerce firm Flipkart has announced to launch a new hotel-booking service ‘Flipkart Hotel’ to strengthen itself in the travel market. For this service the company has partnered with its travel travel website “Cleartrip”.

With this service,Flipkart Hotels will provide room bookings at 3 lakh domestic and international hotels. It will also offer customers services like flexible travel and booking-related policies, and easy EMI options.

Flipkart has also established a dedicated customer care service to help clients with user-related inquiries during the hotel booking service. Along with that, it is also allowing users to access third-party offers on the platform.

Walmart-owned Flipkart acquired Cleartrip last year to help the e-commerce firm strengthen its digital commerce offerings for customers. The move enabled Flipkart to tap the travel and tourism market and compete with companies such as MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Booking.com, and EaseMyTrip. Flipkart expected booming tourism as the economy recovers from the pandemic.