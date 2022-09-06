Vero Moda Awarded IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year (Innovation in VM) for Mystical Garden Window

Vero Moda was awarded the ‘IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year Innovation in VM’ at the IMAGES Retail Awards (IRA) 2022 that was held in Mumbai on August 25, 2022. The brand was honoured with Innovation in VM for ‘Mystical Garden Window’.

Launched in 1987, the brainchild of Troels Holch Povlsen, Vero Moda was one of the first brands to launch within the Bestseller family. Through the years, top models such as Helena Christensen, Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington, Kate Moss and Gisele Bündchen have been the faces of the brand. The brand was launched in India in the year 2010.

Nominees: The nominees for this category were: Aastey, Bumchums Virtual Vacation, Le Marche, Lifestyle for Diwali Fireworks, Rare Rabbit, Seiko India, Shoppers Stop for Pujo Home Window and Swiss Watch Boutique.

The Idea: Vero Moda- Mystical Garden Window

Vero Moda filled colours and excitement through the window display to showcase the elements of Spring Summer 22 collection. The theme saw the garden blooming with the vibrance of spring with butterflies spreading colours of quirk.

Execution

To showcase the Spring Summer 22 collection, the brand did set-up the theme in their MBOs and EBOs across the country with around 65 doors. The intention was to give the customers a brief gateway to the mystical world of spring colours and joy through the Mystical Garden window. The elements like large butterflies created with fabric and metal along with details like neon inlaid lighting, metal frame, and wooden bars. Each design was curated as per the varied types of Windows across Vero Moda.