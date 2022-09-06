Reliance Jewels unveils their 11th Showroom in Delhi NCR

Reliance Jewels has launched their 11th showroom in Delhi-NCR and the new store is located at Najafgarh, New Delhi, and is inaugurated by renowned politician & social worker, Padma Shri Jitender Singh Shunty.

The store is spread across an area of 4272 sq.ft with a stylish interiors & enthralling display of Gold & Diamond Jewellery. The company is also offering an inaugural offer of 20% off on Gold Jewellery making & Diamond Jewellery Invoice value from Sep 3-7, 2022.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the new showroom, Sunil Nayak, CEO Reliance Jewels said, “We are extremely happy to be launching our 11th showroom in Delhi NCR, at Najafgarh today.”

Reliance Jewels is a part of Reliance Retail Ltd. Currently the brand operates 300+ Flagship showrooms & Shop-in Shops across 150+ cities and is growing exponentially. They are rapidly amping up their presence in the physical market, as the brand has also opened its third showroom at Rajasthan.