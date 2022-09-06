QSR chain Fat Tiger opens its second outlet at Dehradun; plans to open 200 outlets in next 3 years

Quick Restaurant Chain Fat Tiger has announced to inaugurate its second franchise-owned restaurant in Dehradun. The new outlet is spread across an area of 1100 sq. ft. in carpet area and is situated at 1st Floor, 21, Rajpur Road, Dehradun.

Sahaj Chopra and Sahil Arya, Co-Founders and Directors of Fat Tiger, said with excitement while making this announcement, “We are happy to enter the city of Dehradun with our new outlet. We are excited to welcome new customer feedbacks and to witness their experiences relating our servings.Since it is a casual dine format, we have introduced Tiger’s Indian treats. This will include the spices of India in the form of Dal, biryani, chicken, mutton curries and much more. We are thrilled and enthused to proclaim our rapid expansion into the Indian QSR sector, as well as the fact that people surely will enjoy our food, ambience, and emphasis on the quality of ingredients used in our cooking.”

Fat Tiger is a modern Qsr and Café chain that offers Momo, Burgers, Pizza, Drinks and much more here in the city. As a part of their recent expansion plans, they have added this outlet to its pre-existing 50+ outlets in 22 cities, strengthening its already strong presence across the country. The brand is also planning to open 200 more offline outlets in the forthcoming 30-36 months.