Sameer Khetarpal joins Jubilant FoodWorks as CEO & MD

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited has announced that the company has appointed Sameer Khetarpal as CEO and Managing Director.

Khetarpal has been working in numerous senior leadership roles with 25-years of experience in sectors like E-commerce and Management Consulting. Before joining Jubilant FoodWorks, he was working with Amazon.

In the last six years working with Amazon, he has conceptualized, launched and scaled several businesses like Amazon Fresh, Amazon Food and Amazon Pharmacy.

Prior to Amazon, he was working as a Partner at McKinsey and Company, where he served several hi-tech clients on topics related to business building and transformation, and was instrumental in building data-driven service lines used by several Fortune 500 companies.