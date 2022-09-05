Luxury chocolate brand Smoor opens 50th store in Bangalore

Premium chocolates and patisseries brand Smoor has launched an exclusive Experience lounge in Bangalore, which marks its 50th store in the country. The new lounge will offer a new upgraded chocolate experience with its range of chocolates and patisseries curated and created by some of the best chocolatiers and pâtissiers. With the launch of its 50th store, the brand is on its way to open 88 stores this year, and plans to take its total store count to 118 by end of this financial year. Smoor’s expansion plan will be aided by the Rs. 15 crore investment that the brand had received earlier this year from Rebel Foods, which operates a network of cloud kitchens and digital brands

A company release said that the lounge has introduced many firsts designed to elevate chocolate lovers’ experience with couverture chocolates. The store offers a range of chocolate barks in Indian mithai flavors like kesar pista as well as exotic international favorites like strawberry cheesecake and chocolate peanut butter besides dark and milk chocolate as also chocolate coffee and chocolate hazelnut. Smoor has also launched its range of center-filled chocolate truffles in a unique trail mix concept, which will enable customers to fill the jars with a mix of flavors of their choice at the store. To make the store attractive to young and old shoppers alike, the store has a dedicated corner for dispensing chocolate callets in all forms – from milk, dark and white to ruby and caramelized golden chocolate. The company said that the store would offer many events with live demonstrations by international and renowned chocolatiers and chefs in the days to come.