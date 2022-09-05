WoodenStreet launches 3 New Stores in Bangalore

Strategically building on its omnichannel presence, Woodenstreet launches three new stores in Bangalore to make the store count go to 70 across pan India. The online furniture brand plans to open 300 stores in the next 2 years.

The company has fortified its presence by targeting the high suburbs of the city this time, such as Basaveshwarnagar & HRBR Layout and, very well known as the IT hub of Bangalore, Electronic City. The new stores cover a combined carpet area of 15000-18000 sq. ft. The stores are smartly built tech-enabled space, for visitors experience furniture in-person from the wide range of catalogues present online.

Earlier this year in April, the company raised $30M in Series B funding, led by WestBridge Capital. Going forward, the company plans to onboard around 5,000 home décor brands under its platform.

Speaking of the launch, Lokendra Singh Ranawat, CEO, WoodenStreet said, “We are delighted to launch three new stores in Bangalore at Basaveshwarnagar, HRBR Layout & Electronic City. We believe in the fact that nothing can beat the excitement of the ‘Touch and Feel’ experience, and hence we created these one-of-a-kind experience stores.”

“All the three areas were strategically chosen, and the reason behind choosing these spots was we wanted to get closer towards our audience and ensure complete convenience to the people living in different areas of this big city,” he added further.