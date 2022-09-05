Tata Cliq Luxury forays into fitness category

Tata Group is foraying into different sectors with a launch of beauty and cosmetic business with a standalone venture. Recently, the group announced that they are foraying into the fitness category with the launch of ‘Workout studio’, a premium home fitness store.

Since the pandemic, the customers are putting a top priority on their health and wellness. Seeing this market potential, Tata group has announced a platform with a premium fitness store that will offer fitness solutions ranging from equipment, gear, health and wellness, and fashion.

“We are excited to mark our foray into the fitness category with the launch of the workout studio, a premium home fitness store on Tata CLiQ Luxury. There is a growing emphasis on health and fitness, and affluent consumers are constantly seeking avenues to understand and address these needs, says Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head, Tata CLiQ Luxury.

The platform offers easy access to a curated selection of high-tech and high-performance premium fitness products from a wide assortment of brands across various specialized categories. In addition, it will also provide in-depth information related to equipment and routines, as well as an elevated shopping experience.

“As an omnichannel, brand-forward platform, our aim is to equip consumers with the necessary information and products to help them enhance and savour the best of their wellness lifestyle journey. We understand the pulse of our consumers; hence, we introduced this store to offer holistic fitness solutions,” adds Saxena.