Amazon India launches 1.25 lakh sq. ft sortation centre ahead of the festive season

The e-commerce giant Amazon India has announced the launch of its largest sortation center in Gujarat ahead of the festive season. Situated in Bavla, an industrial area in Ahmedabad, and the centre is spread across 1.25 lakh sq. ft. which will sort and connect customer packages to the delivery stations of Ahmedabad and other cities of the state.

With this expansion, Amazon India will now have 3 sortation centers with more than 1.35 lakh sortation area. This expansion will support more than 1.5 lakh sellers in the state to reach a larger customer base, while offering a wider selection of products and faster deliveries this festive season.

Sortation centers are a key component of Amazon’s logistics network. Packages are sent to sortation centers from the fulfilment centers, where they are sorted with state-of-the-art technology and automation, before being sent to delivery stations in the city or other parts of the state.

The sortation happens based on the location and mode of transportation of the package to customers. This expanded network helps increase the speed of transporting packages for customers across Gujarat and other parts of the country.

“We are expanding our infrastructure across the state, and this expansion will create new job opportunities. The expansion is in line with our commitment to deliver packages faster, reliably, and safely ahead of the upcoming festive season. The new Sort Center in Ahmedabad will help us cater to more consumers in different parts of Gujarat, a testament to the growing adoption of e-commerce across the country.” said Abhinav Singh, Director, Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain & Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India.

With this expansion in Gujarat, Amazon India will create diverse work opportunities in the state. These opportunities will be in roles ranging from Sortation Center managers, sorters and process associates who will work collaboratively to fulfil customer delivery promises.

Over the years, Amazon India has invested in deepening its presence in Gujarat and now has close to 100 Amazon-operated and Partner Delivery Stations that ensure direct delivery presence in close to 700 pin codes across the region.

The e-commerce firm’s operational presence in the state include two fulfilment centers in Gujarat with close to 2.5 million cubic feet of storage space, three sortation Centers with more than 1.35 lakh sq. ft. of processing area, close to 100 Amazon operated and Service Partner delivery stations, close to 1000 ‘I Have Space’ stores and over 1.5 lakh sellers