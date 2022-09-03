‘The NEW Shop’ awarded as the ‘IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year (Innovation in Employee Practices) at the IMAGES Retail Awards 2022′

The NEW Shop was awarded the ‘IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Innovation in Employee Practices’ at the IMAGES Retail Awards (IRA) 2022 that was held in Mumbai last week. The brand was honoured with Innovation in Employee practice award for the launch of ‘India’s first Omnichannel retail learning center.’

Founded in March 2019, The New Shop is a chain of 24*7*365 convenience retail stores with omnichannel presence to serve all your daily needs products snacks and beverages, personal care, home care, pet care, confectionery, Tobacco, hygiene needs, ready to eat food, over-the-counter drugs, and grocery staples.

Nominees: The nominees for this award were Bare Necessities, Jumboking and Kirtilals.

The Idea

The NEW Shop launched first-of-its-kind TNS Learning Academy, a hands-on learning school for its newly appointed staff to learn new age retail and quick commerce processes of the brand. TNS Learning Academy is a learning center encompassing all the functions, departments and even the overarching vision of the brand. The training session holds batches of 20, spread across a working week for all new recruits. It aims to take a fresher or experienced individual, from having no prior knowledge of convenience retail as an industry and the brand as a venture, to becoming proficient in all things. It also aims to train the employee in divisions like operations, finance management, supply chain logistics, even cooking at live cafes within the outlets.

The Strategy

“We want every new member of The NEW Shop to feel like a part of the overall vision. Our brand is based on omnichannel convenience business model, and hence we were finding it hard to find professionals understanding the new age retail processes. As a result, we decided to build this training institute. We want to create a platform for newcomers, freshers and experienced professionals to get into the skin of our brand and company,” read a statement from the brand.

The learning academy is being run by seasoned Learning and Development retail industry veterans, with over 20+ years of experience in building education and training programs for organizations like Cars24, Dominos, Baristaa etc.

Recruiters are provided every single basic detail on: