H&M opens its second store in Lucknow in Emerald Mall

H&M has opened its second store in Lucknow, two years after it rolled out its first outlet in the city of nawabs.

The store located in Emerald Mall is spread over 1,160 sq. meter and is offering the Swedish brand’s collection for women, men and kids.

H&M India had opened its first Lucknow store in Phoenix Palassio mall in 2020.

“We are delighted to introduce our second store in Lucknow, continuing our expansion in the Indian market with revamped, spacious and exceptional designs for our new stores,” said Yanira Ramirez, Country Sales Manager, H&M India. “It’s been heartening to receive such a positive response from our Lucknow customers, and we cannot wait to bring more stories and inspiration to the city.”

The new store opening is complemented with collaboration collections such as SMILEY X H&M, Netflix Stranger Things X H&M along with everyday essentials with price points starting at ₹249 for kids, ₹399 for womenswear and ₹399 for menswear.

Additionally, as part of H&M’s commitment to a more circular and sustainable future, the new store also offers the brand’s Garment Collect initiative which allows customers to bring unwanted clothes and textiles by any brand, in any condition, at the store.

H&M currently operates 49 stores across 26 cities and also sells its products online through on HM.com and Myntra.