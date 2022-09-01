Trehan Iris leases 3 lakh sq. ft. in Iris Broadway, Gurugram

Trehan Iris said its new retail development Iris Broadway in Gurgaon saw an uptick in leasing activity in the quarter ending June as one-and-half dozen brands snapped up space there, the company said on Wednesday.

Trehan Iris said brands including Apple, McDonald’s, Starbucks, The Barbeque Company, The Beer Café, WOW Momo, Subway, HDFC, Rowan Toys, FabIndia, Samsung, Looks, Pepperfry, First Cry, Apple, Croma, Heads up for Tail, Studio XO, Social and Inox took spaces in the mall and Trehan Iris has so far leased around 2.5 lakh sq. ft. in its Iris Broadway mall located in Sector 85 and 86 in Gurgaon.

In addition to the new brands signed up, the mall houses Max Fashion, Reliance Smart, Chaayos, Haldiram’s, Theobroma, KFC, Pizza Hut, Dominos’, Jockey, One Bharat and many more.

Another 56,000 sq. ft. was also leased in its 4-star hotel that is part of the mix development spread over 2.8 acre area.

Iris Broadway witnessed great traction in the last quarter, as 19 new brands across various categories signed up taking more than 1 lakh sq. ft. out of the total leased out space.

“We have been receiving overwhelming response from brands across the categories,” said Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris. “We have leased out more than 90% and are looking forward to closing a 4-star hotel soon.”

Spread across 2.8 acres, Iris Broadway is a neighborhood shopping centre amidst an established and aspirational eco-system of more than 3,00,000 people residing in the catchment.