Thailand Week Trade Fair and Festival at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden

In an attempt to recognize the symbiotic cultural linkages and exchanges between Thailand and India, Pacific Mall Tagore Garden conducted three-day Thailand Week Trade and Festival. Thai products such as Thai jewellery, ceramics, soaps, skincare and massage products and food delicacies enjoyed a grand showing at the mall.

The event was coordinated by Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce, Department of International Trade Promotion and Thai Trade Centre of New Delhi with the help of Royal Thai Embassy and Tourism Authority in New Delhi. The theme of the event was ‘Fair Fun Fest’.

At the Top Thai Brand Fest, which was held from 26th August to 28th August on the mall’s ground floor, various native Thailand brands showcased their famous and latest product offerings and engaged the visitors with the idiosyncratic qualities and shared Asian resonance.

Many importers and distributors took an economic advantage of the platform and explored trade opportunities with Thai exporters, which could be precursors to lead to sustainable and mutually beneficial trade associations.

Thai ambassadors and other VIPs inaugurated the ceremony and lighted the lamp as a mark of an auspicious start. They also gave speeches emphasizing the prosperous bilateral trade relations between the two countries and a shared Buddhist cultural heritage.

Induction-based live cooking sessions were aired live on LED screens, and sample tasting was recorded by using basic sound with a lapel mic. Overall, the event saw exuberant participation deriving learned scholars and the public from various quarters.

Speaking at the event, Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, said, “The event saw engaging participation of brands. Indians have always been appreciative of the Thai culture, and it could be seen from the vast audience we entertained during the three-day Thai product showcasing. A mutual reciprocation of warmth and light-hearted candidness set the tone of the event, which continued till the conclusion.”