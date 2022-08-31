adidas originals launches its largest store at Brigade Road, Bengaluru

adidas originals announced the launch of its largest store at Brigade Road, Bengaluru. The store is located at the most iconic street in the city and is spread across 3140 sq.ft. The newly revamped adidas originals store at Brigade Road Store in Bengaluru aims to transform the street style space in the city by providing access to the brand’s most popular collections, hype drops and limited-edition collaborations.



The store is equipped with various digital touchpoints, and offers a smooth and seamless shopping journey in order to enhance the overall consumer experience. With this store launch, the brand wants to strengthen its presence in South India.

Adidas originals is a brand of a line of casual and sportswear brand created by German multinational corporation Adidas.